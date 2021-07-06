Tue, Jul 06, 2021 @ 06:30 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Continues To Extend Rally

Elliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Continues To Extend Rally

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term Elliott Wave suggests the rally from June 17, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave structure. Up from June 17 low, wave ((i)) ended at 74.25 and wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 72. Internal of wave ((ii)) unfolded as an expanded Flat. Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 72.32, rally in wave (b) ended at 74.45, and wave (c) lower ended at 72. This completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree.

Oil has resumed higher in wave ((iii)). Internal of wave ((iii)) is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse structure. Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 74.14 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 72.97. Oil then extends higher in wave (iii) towards 76.22, and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 74.41. Wave (v) is in progress and expected to complete soon, then it should complete wave ((iii)) in higher degree as well. Afterwards, it should pullback in wave ((iv)) before the rally resumes. Near term, as far as June 29 pivot low at 72 remains intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Oil 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.