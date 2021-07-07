BTCUSD $35,000 Pivot

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin is under pressure in the short-term, following more bearish news from the People’s Bank of China surorunding cryptocurrencies. BTCUSD bulls need to anchor the pair above the $35,000 level to encourage a test towards the top cryptos 50-day moving average. To the downisde, a break under the $33,000 level exposes further losses towards the $31,000 support area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $35,000 level, key resistance is found at the $35,900 and the $38,300 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $35,000 level, sellers may test the $33,000 and $31,000 levels.