The US dollar keeps the high ground after the FOMC minutes delivered no surprises. The greenback saw a strong bid around the important support at 1.2300.

The RSI divergence suggests that the selling pressure has waned in this demand area. The latest bounce above the previous high at 1.2470 is the confirmation the bulls were looking for.

The pair may resume its uptrend and 1.2600 would be the next target. A temporary pullback driven by an overbought RSI may seek support around 1.2400.