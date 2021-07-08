Thu, Jul 08, 2021 @ 09:56 GMT
Thu, Jul 08, 2021 @ 09:56 GMT

USD/JPY Outlook: Accelerates Through Key 110 Support Zone On Fresh Risk Aversion

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The USDJPY accelerated sharply lower in early European trading on Thursday, deflated by fresh risk aversion, mainly driven by a sharp fall in China’s government bond yields after authorities announced cuts in banks’ mandatory reserves in order to keep monetary policy stable, which investors took as a strong easing signal.

Fresh weakness probes through pivotal 110 support zone (bull-trendline off 107.47 low/Fibo 38.2% of 107.47/111.65/psychological), with a daily close below these levels to generate a strong bearish signal.

Rising 55DMA offers support at 109.65, with stronger acceleration to risk test of 109.13/07 (100DMA/Fibo 61.8%).

Daily chart studies are gaining negative momentum and support the action, but oversold stochastic may provide headwinds and slow bears.

Solid resistances at 110.60 zone (broken 20DMA/session high) should cap extended upticks and keep fresh bears in play.

Res: 110.06, 110.16, 110.60, 110.76.
Sup: 109.65, 109.31, 109.07, 108.72.

