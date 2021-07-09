Fri, Jul 09, 2021 @ 08:38 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Two Scenarios Likely

XAU/USD Two Scenarios Likely

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The yellow metal plunged by 208 pips or 1.14% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The decline was stopped by the 100– hour simple moving average during Thursday’s trading session.

Currently, the commodity is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 200– hour SMA at 1785.6 could be expected within this session.

However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, buyers might aim at the 1830.00 level today.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.