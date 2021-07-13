Tue, Jul 13, 2021 @ 09:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY Bulls Likely To Prevail

GBP/JPY Bulls Likely To Prevail

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The British Pound surged by 84 pips or 0.55% against the Japanese Yen on Monday. The currency pair breached the 200– hour simple moving average during Monday’s trading session.

As for the near future, buyers are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate higher. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 154.20 area.

However, the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 153.50 could provide resistance for the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate within the following trading session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.