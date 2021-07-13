USD/CHF Tests Key Support

The US dollar consolidates as concerns grow about the resurgence of the pandemic.
The pair has found support at 0.9125, which lies on the 30-day moving average. The greenback is now at a crossroads after its sell-off in the daily supply area. A successful rebound could resume the reversal in the medium term.
However, a bearish breakout could extend the price towards the psychological level of 0.9000.
The RSI has recovered into the neutral area. 0.9260 would be the key resistance ahead if the buying gains strength.