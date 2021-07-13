Tue, Jul 13, 2021 @ 13:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Analysis: Found Support Below 1,800.00

Gold Analysis: Found Support Below 1,800.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The yellow metal found support in the zone above the 1,790.00 level. Meanwhile, as the price was being approached by the 200-hour simple moving average, a recovery began. By the middle of Tuesday’s European trading hours, the bullion had reached above 1,810.00.

A continuation of the surge of the yellow metal’s price could encounter resistance in the zone below the 1,820.00 marks. A passing of the resistance zone could result in the price reaching the 1,850.00 marks.

On the other hand, a decline would find support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near the 1,805.00 level before looking for support in the 1,800.00 level and the 200-hour SMA near 1,795.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.