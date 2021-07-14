USD/CAD Two Scenarios Likely

Wed, Jul 14, 2021 @ 09:54 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Tuesday, the US Dollar edged higher by 90 pips or 0.74% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, buyers could pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading session.

However, the upper boundary of the channel pattern could provide resistance for the USD/CAD currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

