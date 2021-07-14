BTCUSD Could Target $31,000

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BTCUSD has fallen below the $32,000 support level after another Chinese province announced that they are banning Bitcoin mining. The BTCUSD pair is likely to target the $31,000 support level while weakness persists below the $33,000 resistance level. In order for a meaningful recovery to begin the BTCUSD pair needs to start to strengthen above the $33,800 resistance level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $33,000 level, key resistance is found at the $33,800 and the $34,700 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $33,000 level, sellers may test the $31,500 and $31,000 levels.