Thu, Jul 15, 2021 @ 09:31 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Rallies To Major Resistance

NZD/USD Rallies To Major Resistance

By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar soared after the RBNZ cut its QE program in anticipation of policy tightening.

The initial surge above 0.7010 reveals renewed buying interest after the kiwi spent weeks above the important daily support at 0.6920.

The psychological level of 0.7000 saw its role reversed into a support. A rally above 0.7060 brings the kiwi closer to the critical supply area at 0.7100. Its breach may trigger a bullish reversal.

In the meantime, an overbought RSI can lead to a limited pullback as buyers build their momentum.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What is Bull and Bear in Forex Market

How to Trade Forex with Swing Trading Strategies

How to Develop a Trading Plan

How to Cut Losses and Ride Winners

Myths of Fear and Greed in FX

Basic Market Structure

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.