Fri, Jul 16, 2021 @ 09:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Close To Breakout

EURUSD Close To Breakout

By OctaFX

The euro currency remains depressed against the US dollar as the pair struggles to stage a meaningful rebound from the 1.1800 support level. At present levels the EURUSD pair is currently oncourse for its lowest weekly price close since late-March this year. The next 50 points directional move should take place once the EURUSD pair breaks the 1.1770 to 1.1845 price range.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1845 level, key support is found at the 1.1770 and 1.1720 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1845 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1870 and 1.1900 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.