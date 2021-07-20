GBPUSD Is Possibly Bearish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The RSI is under line 50, together with the MACD, indicating that the downtrend may prevail

The Ichimoku indicator shows that the price is under the Tenkan-sen line and the Kijun-sen, signifying selling pressure.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, GBPUSD may experience a downward correction towards the first support level of 1.36607. If the pair falls below the first support level, we can expect a continued downtrend towards the second support level of 1.36348, with a continued downtrend towards 1.36108.

Alternatively, the GBPUSD pair may rise towards the first resistance level of 1.37151. If the pair manages to surpass the first resistance level, we should expect a continued surge towards the resistance level of 1.37543.

Key levels

Support 1.36108 1.36348 1.36607

Resistance 1.37151 1.37543 1.37750