Tue, Jul 20, 2021 @ 12:59 GMT
GBPUSD Is Possibly Bearish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The RSI is under line 50, together with the MACD, indicating that the downtrend may prevail

The Ichimoku indicator shows that the price is under the Tenkan-sen line and the Kijun-sen, signifying selling pressure.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, GBPUSD may experience a downward correction towards the first support level of 1.36607. If the pair falls below the first support level, we can expect a continued downtrend towards the second support level of 1.36348, with a continued downtrend towards 1.36108.

Alternatively, the GBPUSD pair may rise towards the first resistance level of 1.37151. If the pair manages to surpass the first resistance level, we should expect a continued surge towards the resistance level of 1.37543.

Key levels

Support 1.36108 1.36348 1.36607

Resistance 1.37151 1.37543 1.37750

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

