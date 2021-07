The Nasdaq index seeks support as investors grow wary of the Delta sell-off. The bearish breakout below the key short-term support at 14550 has put buyers under pressure.

Price action has so far bounced off the 30-day moving average but buyers will need more assurance to commit again. 14550 is the first support after a rebound above 14680.

A high RSI may slow down the pace of the rally. A recovery may only see the light of day if the bulls succeed in pushing above the major hurdle at 14880.