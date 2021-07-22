Daily Tecnical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1794

The depreciation of the common European currency against the dollar came to a halt slightly below the support zone of 1.1773 and, at the time of writing the analysis, the pair is headed towards a test of the resistance level of 1.1805. The short-term forecast is for the pair to enter into a consolidation phase within the range between 1.1773-1.1849 before either the buyers or the sellers take control. A spike in volatility is expected around the announcement of the European Central Bank interest rate decision (11:45 GMT) and during the press conference following the announcement (12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1805 1.1879 1.1770 1.1690 1.1849 1.1944 1.1717 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 110.14

During yesterday’s trading session, the dollar managed to partially recover against the yen, but the test of the resistance level of 110.30 was unsuccessful and the short-term expectations are for the pair to trade in a consolidation phase above the support level of 109.72. The main resistance level remains the aforementioned level of 110.30.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 110.30 111.12 109.72 108.55 110.60 111.61 109.20 108.10

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3703

The pound found support at the level of 1.3570 and stopped depreciating against the dollar. At the time of writing, the pair is found in a corrective phase, which is expected to be limited by the resistance level of 1.3800. The most likely scenario, after the corrective phase ends, is for the pair to retest the support level of 1.3570.