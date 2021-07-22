Daily Tecnical Analysis

Thu, Jul 22, 2021 @ 08:03 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1794

The depreciation of the common European currency against the dollar came to a halt slightly below the support zone of 1.1773 and, at the time of writing the analysis, the pair is headed towards a test of the resistance level of 1.1805. The short-term forecast is for the pair to enter into a consolidation phase within the range between 1.1773-1.1849 before either the buyers or the sellers take control. A spike in volatility is expected around the announcement of the European Central Bank interest rate decision (11:45 GMT) and during the press conference following the announcement (12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1805 1.1879 1.1770 1.1690
1.1849 1.1944 1.1717 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 110.14

During yesterday’s trading session, the dollar managed to partially recover against the yen, but the test of the resistance level of 110.30 was unsuccessful and the short-term expectations are for the pair to trade in a consolidation phase above the support level of 109.72. The main resistance level remains the aforementioned level of 110.30.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
110.30 111.12 109.72 108.55
110.60 111.61 109.20 108.10

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3703

The pound found support at the level of 1.3570 and stopped depreciating against the dollar. At the time of writing, the pair is found in a corrective phase, which is expected to be limited by the resistance level of 1.3800. The most likely scenario, after the corrective phase ends, is for the pair to retest the support level of 1.3570.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3739 1.3800 1.3665 1.3450
1.3800 1.3894 1.3570 1.3400

These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

