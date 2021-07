The 200– hour simple moving average pressured the XAU/USD exchange rate on Wednesday. As a result, the commodity fell by 151 pips or 0.84% during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the yellow metal’s price could continue to edge south during the following trading session. The possible target for long traders would be near the 1790.00 level.

However, the support line at 1800.00 could still provide support for gold versus the USD within this session.