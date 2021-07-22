Thu, Jul 22, 2021 @ 08:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Dips From Supply Area

XAU/USD Dips From Supply Area

By Orbex

Gold struggles to hold onto its gains as the US dollar pushes towards fresh year-to-date highs.

The recovery has met stiff selling pressure near 1830, a supply zone from last June’s sell-off. The RSI divergence was a sign that the rally was losing steam. The subsequent break below 1805 came in as a confirmation that the bears were still around.

Below the psychological level of 1800 gold would be vulnerable to a new round of sell-off with 1770 as the target. 1824 is the resistance to break before a rebound could materialize.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.