Fri, Jul 23, 2021 @ 12:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Is Possibly Bullish

NZDUSD Is Possibly Bullish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The CCI with the MACD indicates that the uptrend may prevail

The price is above MA(50), suggesting a possible movement upwards.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the NZDUSD pair may attempt to break the first resistance level of 0.69823.

If the pair manages to surpass the first resistance level, we should expect a continued surge towards the second resistance level of 0.69942.

Contrarily, the pair may initially decline towards the first support level of 0.69644.

If the pair falls below the first support level, we can expect a continued downtrend towards the second support level of 0.69497.

Key levels

Support 0.69270 0.69497 0.69644

Resistance 0.69823 0.69942 0.70089

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.