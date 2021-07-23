NZDUSD Is Possibly Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The CCI with the MACD indicates that the uptrend may prevail

The price is above MA(50), suggesting a possible movement upwards.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the NZDUSD pair may attempt to break the first resistance level of 0.69823.

If the pair manages to surpass the first resistance level, we should expect a continued surge towards the second resistance level of 0.69942.

Contrarily, the pair may initially decline towards the first support level of 0.69644.

If the pair falls below the first support level, we can expect a continued downtrend towards the second support level of 0.69497.

Key levels

Support 0.69270 0.69497 0.69644

Resistance 0.69823 0.69942 0.70089