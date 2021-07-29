Thu, Jul 29, 2021 @ 07:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Could Extend Losses, US GDP Next

USD/CAD Could Extend Losses, US GDP Next

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/CAD started a fresh decline from well above 1.2750.
  • It traded below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.2560 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is attempting a decent recovery above the 1.1820 resistance.
  • GBP/USD climbed above 1.3900, gold price is showing bullish signs above $1,800.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The US Dollar topped near the 1.2800 zone against the Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD started a fresh decline and it broke a couple of key supports near 1.2700.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even broke the 1.2680 support zone. It settled below the 1.2620 pivot level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). The bears were able to push the pair below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2453 swing low to 1.2807 high.

There was also a break below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.2560. The pair is now consolidating near the 1.2515 support.

The 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2453 swing low to 1.2807 high is also near the 1.2515 level. Any more downsides could set the pace for a larger decline in the coming sessions. The next major supports sits near 1.2450.

On the upside, the previous support at 1.2600 and 1.2620 could stop upsides. A close above 1.2620 might start a fresh increase towards 1.2700.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is attempting a fresh increase and it might clear 1.1850. Besides, GBP/USD is gaining pace above 1.3900.

Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 380K, versus 419K previous.
  • US Gross Domestic Product Q2 2021 (Preliminary) – Forecast 8.6% versus previous 6.4%.

 

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.