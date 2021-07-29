Daily Tecnical Analysis

EUR/USD
Current level – 1.1845
The Federal Reserve left the rates unchanged and, after a rather lack-lustre press conference which did not spark a lot of volatility, the bulls continued to prevail. The greenback lost some ground against the common european currency and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair is hovering under the resistance zone at 1.1849 as a direct result of the Fed signalling for a continuation of its dovish monetary policy. A Successful breach of the mentioned level could continue the rally and would easily pave the way for a test of the next target at 1.1879. If the bears enter the market, we could witness a move towards the first support at 1.1805 which, if violated, could deepen the sell-off towards the major support at 1.1759.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.1849
|1.1879
|1.1800
|1.1717
|1.1879
|1.1944
|1.1760
|1.1600
USD/JPY
Current level – 109.69
The short-lived rally was limited to the resistance zone of 110.09 and the yen regained some of its positions against the dollar as a result of the Fed’s forward guidance and interest rate decision. The expectations are for a test of the support zone at 109.57 which, if successful, should lead to a move towards the local lows at around 109.30. This, in turn, could easily strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the USD/JPY. The first target for the bulls is still the mentioned resistance level at 110.09, followed by the one at 110.30.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|110.09
|110.60
|109.57
|108.55
|110.30
|111.12
|109.30
|108.10
GBP/USD
Current level – 1.3905
The recovery for the Cable continues and, during the yearly hours of today, the pair tested the major resistance level at 1.3900. A confirmation of the breach would easily lead to new gains for the sterling against the dollar and would head the GBP/USD towards the level at 1.3970. If the bulls lose momentum, the corrective phase should be limited to the first support level at 1.3800.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.3970
|1.4000
|1.3857
|1.3739
|1.3970
|1.4030
|1.3800
|1.3665