Thu, Jul 29, 2021 @ 13:59 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Dollar Index Outlook: Dovish Fed Further Soured Dollar's Near-Term Sentiment

US Dollar Index Outlook: Dovish Fed Further Soured Dollar’s Near-Term Sentiment

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar index extended near-term weakness zone after dovish Fed further soured the sentiment.

Although the US central bank pointed to strong economic recovery, changed rhetoric about the health condition, which is not any more the key obstacle for recovery, and moved expected time for the first rate hike from 2024 to 2023, the tone was still dovish and disappointed investors who expected more aggressive approach.

Pullback from new three-month high at 93.18 (July 21 peak) accelerated and cracked initial support at 92.00 zone, which guards more significant levels at 91.77 (Fibo 38.32% of 89.50/91.18).

Close below 92.00 would generate initial bearish signal, but break of 91.77 pivot is needed to confirm reversal.

Daily studies are still mixed as MA’s (10/20/30) turned to bearish setup, momentum is neutral and moving along the centreline, while stochastic is oversold, but stronger bearish signal is developing on weekly chart, as the index is on track for the biggest weekly drop since the first week of May and stochastic and RSI are heading south.

Also, the index is about to end month in red with shooting candle on monthly chart, adding to negative signals.

Res: 92.31, 92.50, 92.64, 92.83.
Sup: 91.96, 91.77, 91.50, 91.36.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.