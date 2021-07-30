Fri, Jul 30, 2021 @ 08:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGOLD Breaks 1,825.00 Resistance

GOLD Breaks 1,825.00 Resistance

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday, the yellow metal’s price managed to pass the resistance of the zone that is located near the 1,825.00 mark. On Friday morning, the price confirmed the zone as support.

Meanwhile, the July high level zone has been marked on the chart. The zone provided resistance on Thursday and caused the most recent retracement back down.

If the price passes the resistance zone of the July high levels, eventually the metal could aim at the 1,850.00 mark. However, round price levels could slow down the surge.

However, a decline below the support zone near 1,825.00 could look for additional support in the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 1,815.00 and near 1,808.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.