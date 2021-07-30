XAUUSD Now Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

XAUUSD has turned bullish on the four-hour time fram as a large inverted head and shoulders pattern has finally been ignited to the upside.

The four-hour time frame also shows that the MACD indicator has turned bullish, with the MACD histogram and signal line starting to trend higher.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, XAUSUD advances towards the $1,860 level as a large inverted head and shoulders pattern plays out to the upside.

Alternatively, XAUSUD may test towards the $1,810 level on final time before starting to advance towards the mentioned upside target of $1,860.

Key levels

Support $1,810 $1,800

Resistance $1,845 $1,860