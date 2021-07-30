Fri, Jul 30, 2021 @ 08:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAUUSD Now Bullish

XAUUSD Now Bullish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

XAUUSD has turned bullish on the four-hour time fram as a large inverted head and shoulders pattern has finally been ignited to the upside.

The four-hour time frame also shows that the MACD indicator has turned bullish, with the MACD histogram and signal line starting to trend higher.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, XAUSUD advances towards the $1,860 level as a large inverted head and shoulders pattern plays out to the upside.

Alternatively, XAUSUD may test towards the $1,810 level on final time before starting to advance towards the mentioned upside target of $1,860.

Key levels

Support $1,810 $1,800

Resistance $1,845 $1,860

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.