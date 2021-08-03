Tue, Aug 03, 2021 @ 10:37 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Likely To Maintain Channel

EUR/USD Likely To Maintain Channel

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During the first half of Monday’s trading session, the common European currency surged by 35 pips or 0.30% against the US Dollar. However, the EUR/USD pair surrendered the earlier gains by the end of Monday’s session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern. Bullish traders are likely to target the upper line of the channel pattern at 1.1920 within this session.

Although, the 50– hour simple moving average at 1.1877 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.