The Dax 30 treads water as mixed technology stocks drag on investor sentiment.

The V-shaped recovery has hit a speed bump as the index extends its consolidation. A tentative breakout above the last leg of the previous sell-off at 15700 suggests that the buying power still outweighs the selling one.

A bullish breakout of the peak at 15800 would be the confirmation and stir up momentum. 15440 has become key support after its second test. A deeper retracement would lead to 15280.