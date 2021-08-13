XAU/USD Two Scenarios Likely

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

During the first half of Thursday’s trading session, Gold fell by 144 pips or 0.82% against the US Dollar. However, the commodity rebounded from a support level of 1744.8 at the end of the session.

Currently, the yellow metal is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 1720.00 area could be expected within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers are likely to drive the precious metal’s price higher today.