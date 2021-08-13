EURUSD Is Possibly Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The EMA(50) is above the EMA(100), which can be beneficial for bulls

The MACD indicator line is slightly above 0

The RSI is above 50.

What the possible outcomes are

Today is not an eventful day for both the eurozone or the USA. In the absence of any significant statistics, the words of the German Minister of Economy that the country does not expect an increase in inflation pushed the EURUSD pair higher.

If the price passes the initial resistance level of 1.17539, it could test the next higher at 1.17626.

Alternatively, if the price reverses, then it could reach the first support level of 1.17292.

A pass below the first level can move the price up lower toward 1.17219.

Key levels

Support 1.17292 1.17219

Resistance 1.17539 1.17626