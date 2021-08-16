Mon, Aug 16, 2021 @ 12:18 GMT
GER 30 Rises Along Trendline

By Orbex

The Dax 30 soared to a new all-time high backed by a strong earnings season.

The rally is in full swing after a break above the previous peak at 15810. The index is climbing along a rising trendline since late July. The price has gone vertical and suggests an acceleration in the bullish momentum.

A repeatedly overbought RSI indicates an overextension. A limited pullback would help the bulls catch their breath.

15850 on the trendline is a key support should this happen. Then a rebound would lift the index to 16100.

