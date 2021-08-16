XAG/USD Bounces Above Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver claws back losses as US Treasury yields remain flat on mixed US data.

Price action has so far found support above the psychological level of 23.00.

The RSI has risen back to the neutral area as traders bought the dip in an attempt to reverse course. However, the bearish mood would prevail as long as the metal stays under 24.35, the last leg of sell-off.

A rebound may meet strong selling interest from trend followers. A fall below the said support would send the price to November’s low at 22.00.