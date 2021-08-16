Gold Outlook: Price Declined Heavily From Well Above The $1,800 Level Against The US Dollar

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price declined heavily from well above the $1,800 level against the US Dollar. The price traded as low as $1,679 before it started an upside correction.

The price is slowly rising and it broke the $1,750 resistance. There was also a close above the $1,765 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now testing the $1,780 resistance zone.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A clear break above the $1,780 resistance could push the price further higher. The next main resistance is now forming near the $1,800 level, above which the price is likely to accelerate higher in the near term.

On the downside, there is a decent support on FXOpen forming near the $1,765 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,765 on the hourly chart, below which the price could revisit $1,750.