Gold Heads South After Rebound Off 4-Month Low

By XM.com

Gold prices are easing after the strong bounce off the four-month low of 1,680 in the preceding week, driving the market near 1,780. The stochastic oscillator is approaching the overbought territory, while the RSI is ticking marginally down around the neutral threshold of 50.

If the buying interest persists, immediate resistance could come from the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at 1,790 before touching the key level of 1,800. Slightly above this hurdle, the 200-day SMA at 1,814 may halt the bullish actions before meeting the 1,834 resistance. Even higher, the 1,855 inside swing low from June 4 and the 1,918 high from June 1 could attract traders’ attention.

In the negative scenario, a drop lower could head the price south towards the 1,723 support before resting near the four-month low of 1,680 and the 1,676 barrier, reached on March 8.

To sum up, the yellow metal is trying to gain some ground despite today’s bearish open. In the broader outlook, the market is lacking a clear direction.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

