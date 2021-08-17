Tue, Aug 17, 2021 @ 12:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF Breaks Support

USD/CHF Breaks Support

By Orbex

The US dollar tumbles as traders take profit ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.

The break above the daily resistance at 0.9230 has led to an overextension. The RSI divergence at the supply area near 0.9260 was a warning that a retracement could be in the making.

The confirmation came in in the form of a fall below 0.9190. The sell-off has then gained momentum after 0.9140 failed to secure bids.

0.9160 is now a fresh resistance. The base of the previous breakout at 0.9080 would be the next target.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.