Wed, Aug 18, 2021 @ 08:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDaily Tecnical Analysis

Daily Tecnical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1707

The bears prevailed and the euro lost quite a bit of ground against the dollar. During the early hours of today`s trading, the currency pair tested the support level at 1.1711 and the price consolidated around the mentioned level. If the bearish attack continues, a successful breach would lead to new losses for the EUR/USD and could easily help lead the pair towards the lows from November 2020 at 1.1610. The first target for the bulls can be found at the level of 1.1766, but only breach of the next resistance zone of 1.1800 could lead to a change in the current expectations of the market participants.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1766 1.1830 1.1711 1.1650
1.1800 1.1900 1.1650 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.48

The sell-off was limited to the support level at 109.22 and the dollar regained some of its lost positions against the yen. At the time of writing the analysis, the pair holds above the violated close resistance at 109.44, but only a breach towards the next target at 109.73 could lead to a continuation of the recovery and a rally towards the upper level at 110.30. If the bears re-enter, a new successful attack of the zone at 109.22 would put an end to the positive correction for the USD/JPY and would easily pave the way towards a test of the lower support at 108.74.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
109.73 110.30 109.44 108.74
110.30 110.52 109.22 107.46

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3746

The support zone of 1.3776 could not hold the bearish attack and the pound lost ground against the dollar. The decline was limited to the support zone of 1.3730 and, at the time of writing this analysis, the price is hovering around the current level of 1.3746. Negative sentiment remains intact and a new test for the bears could be the most probable scenario. A successful breach here would lead to future losses for the GBP/USD and head the price towards the levels of around 1.3700. The first resistance for the buyers can be found at the zone of 1.3776, followed by the upper target of 1.3825.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3776 1.3880 1.3723 1.3632
1.3825 1.3931 1.3632 1.3570

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.