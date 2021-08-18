USD/JPY Rebounds From Tuesday’s Low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The USD/JPY currency pair bounced off the lower line of a descending channel pattern at 109.18 on Tuesday. As a result, the US Dollar surged by 50 pips or 0.46% against the Japanese Yen during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish traders will be near a resistance cluster at 110.05.

However, the 100– hour simple moving average at 109.80 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in this session.