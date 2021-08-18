Wed, Aug 18, 2021 @ 08:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Rebounds From Tuesday's Low

USD/JPY Rebounds From Tuesday’s Low

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The USD/JPY currency pair bounced off the lower line of a descending channel pattern at 109.18 on Tuesday. As a result, the US Dollar surged by 50 pips or 0.46% against the Japanese Yen during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish traders will be near a resistance cluster at 110.05.

However, the 100– hour simple moving average at 109.80 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.