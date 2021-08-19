Thu, Aug 19, 2021 @ 09:24 GMT
GBP/USD Breakout Could Occur

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since the second half of yesterday’s trading session, the British Pound has declined by 58 pips or 0.42% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the lower line of a descending channel pattern at 1.3714 on Thursday morning.

Given that the GBP/USD exchange rate is currently trading near the lower boundary of the channel pattern, a breakout could occur within the following trading session.

However, if the descending channel holds, bullish traders might drive the price of the currency exchange rate higher today.

