GBP/USD Breakout Could Occur

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Since the second half of yesterday’s trading session, the British Pound has declined by 58 pips or 0.42% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the lower line of a descending channel pattern at 1.3714 on Thursday morning.

Given that the GBP/USD exchange rate is currently trading near the lower boundary of the channel pattern, a breakout could occur within the following trading session.

However, if the descending channel holds, bullish traders might drive the price of the currency exchange rate higher today.