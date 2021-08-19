Daily Tecnical Analysis

Thu, Aug 19, 2021 @ 09:24 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1685

The euro continued to lose ground against the Greenback and the support around 1.1708 was breached. The zone was the annual low recorded back in March. The breach of this level could exacerbate the sell-offs towards the support at around 1.1600. The first intraday resistance is found just over 1.1708, followed by 1.1766. Sentiment remains sour and a lasting rally can be expected only above the resistance of 1.1800. Today, increased activity can be expected around the announcement of the data on the initial jobless claims for the United States at 12:30 GMT.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1708 1.1800 1.1650 1.1600
1.1766 1.1830 1.1600 1.1400

USD/JPY

Current level – 110.09

The currency pair continued to rise yesterday, and the dollar gained more momentum after the final interest rate decision from the Fed minutes became clear. The bulls are likely to again attack the resistance zone between 110.30 and 110.52. This area turns out to be quite a difficult obstacle for the buyers, but if a breach here is successful, prices can rise to 111.65 and even 113.50. The first daily support for the bulls is 109.73, and the main one remains the area at around 109.22.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
110.30 111.00 109.73 109.11
110.52 110.50 109.48 108.74

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3723

Like most currencies, the pound also suffered losses against the U.S. dollar. The downward move gained momentum and the declines are expected to continue. A potential target for the bears could be the support at 1.3600. First daily resistances are 1.3765 and 1.3800. At the moment, a change in the downtrend seems unlikely.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3765 1.3880 1.3723 1.3600
1.3800 1.3939 1.3600 1.3550

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

