Daily Tecnical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1685

The euro continued to lose ground against the Greenback and the support around 1.1708 was breached. The zone was the annual low recorded back in March. The breach of this level could exacerbate the sell-offs towards the support at around 1.1600. The first intraday resistance is found just over 1.1708, followed by 1.1766. Sentiment remains sour and a lasting rally can be expected only above the resistance of 1.1800. Today, increased activity can be expected around the announcement of the data on the initial jobless claims for the United States at 12:30 GMT.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1708 1.1800 1.1650 1.1600 1.1766 1.1830 1.1600 1.1400

USD/JPY

Current level – 110.09

The currency pair continued to rise yesterday, and the dollar gained more momentum after the final interest rate decision from the Fed minutes became clear. The bulls are likely to again attack the resistance zone between 110.30 and 110.52. This area turns out to be quite a difficult obstacle for the buyers, but if a breach here is successful, prices can rise to 111.65 and even 113.50. The first daily support for the bulls is 109.73, and the main one remains the area at around 109.22.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 110.30 111.00 109.73 109.11 110.52 110.50 109.48 108.74

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3723

Like most currencies, the pound also suffered losses against the U.S. dollar. The downward move gained momentum and the declines are expected to continue. A potential target for the bears could be the support at 1.3600. First daily resistances are 1.3765 and 1.3800. At the moment, a change in the downtrend seems unlikely.