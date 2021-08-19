Thu, Aug 19, 2021 @ 13:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Futures Plunge For The Sixth Straight Day

WTI Futures Plunge For The Sixth Straight Day

By XM.com

WTI crude oil futures plunged to a new three-month trough of 62.66 earlier today, creating the sixth straight bearish day. The MACD oscillator is falling further below its trigger and zero lines, while the RSI is touching the oversold territory. In trend indicators, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as well as the Ichimoku lines are sloping downwards.

Immediate support could come from the 60.66 barrier, which overlaps with the 200-day SMA. More decreases could open the way for a longer-term bearish tendency, hitting the 57.20 and the 51.40 supports.

On the other hand, a jump above 64.90 could open the way for the lower surface of the Ichimoku cloud around 68.89 and the 40-day SMA at 70.70. More upside pressure could meet the 74.20 resistance and the almost three-year high of 76.20 before adding to optimism for a broader bullish outlook, challenging 76.87.

To sum up, WTI futures have been under selling interest over the last month and any moves below the 200-day SMA could open the way for a longer-term negative move.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.