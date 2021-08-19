Thu, Aug 19, 2021 @ 16:48 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 100 Index Slides, But Uptrend Still in Play

US 100 Index Slides, But Uptrend Still in Play

By XM.com

The US 100 index (Cash) took some fire in recent sessions, sliding from the record high of 15,182 before encountering some support near the 50-day moving average (MA) currently at 14,720 and subsequently rebounding a little. The decline in the market has been swift, but not enough to threaten the bigger uptrend.

Short-term oscillators detect negative momentum, reflecting the latest decline in the price. The RSI has dropped below 50 and is pointing lower, and while the MACD is still positive, it is falling below its red trigger line.

If the bears stay in control and manage to pierce below the 50-day MA, their next target will likely be the 14,450 zone, which halted the selloff last month. Deeper declines would raise questions about the longevity of the positive trend, turning the focus towards the 14,080 region next.

Now if buyers come back into play, the first battle would be getting back above the 14,860 level. If they succeed, they will then have to overcome the psychological number of 15,000 before gearing up for another test of the all-time peak of 15,182.

In short, the overall uptrend is intact despite the latest pullback. For that to change, the sellers would need to slice through 14,450 first.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.