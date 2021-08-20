Fri, Aug 20, 2021 @ 11:06 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Prints Positive Move To New 8-Month High

USDCAD Prints Positive Move To New 8-Month High

By XM.com

USDCAD posted an aggressive rally on Thursday, jumping above the 1.2810 barrier and printing a new eight-month high of 1.2920.

The MACD oscillator is going up above its trigger line, while the RSI is moving into overbought territory. The Ichimoku lines are rising higher, and so are the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs), of which the former has crossed to the upside of the 200-day SMA.

Taking the previous high as a reference point, a subsequent push up might take the price as far as 1.2950. The 1.3175 mark, if overcome, might put a halt to bullish moves ahead of the 1.3415 barrier.

Alternatively, a decline below the SMAs might lead to a test of the 1.2420 support before falling to the 1.2200 area. There is a chance that more losses might push the bears down to 1.2012, which is the six-year low.

Overall, USDCAD is rising steadily, marking the sixth straight day of gains following the comeback from the 1.2012 support level. The short-term forecast is optimistic, while the medium-term outlook is neutral.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.