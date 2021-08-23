Mon, Aug 23, 2021 @ 13:47 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Analysis: Finds Support At 1.3600

GBP/USD Analysis: Finds Support At 1.3600

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The decline of the GBP/USD recovered after reaching the 1.3600 level. By the middle of Monday’s European trading hours, the currency exchange rate had recovered to the 1.3660 level. In addition, analysts have spotted a new channel down pattern on the pair’s hourly candle chart.

If the rate passes the resistance of the channel down pattern, the GBP/USD could aim at the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3704 and the 100-hour simple moving average near 1.3700.

Meanwhile, a resumed decline in the borders of the descending channel pattern could once again look for support in the 1.3600 mark before reaching for the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3529

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.