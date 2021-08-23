Mon, Aug 23, 2021 @ 13:48 GMT
XAUUSD Is Possibly Bullish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The Ichimoku indicator gives a possible bullish signal

The RSI is above the line 50, indicating that an uptrend may prevail

The CCI suggests a possible downwards correction.

What the possible outcomes are

On Monday, the safe-haven U.S. dollar retreated from more than nine-month highs against major peers as a bounce in Asian stocks lifted sentiment, despite the continued spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

In our most likely scenario, XAUUSD may rise towards the first resistance level of 1,792.

If the price passes the initial resistance level, it could test the next higher at 1,797.

Contrarily, the pair may decline towards the first support level of 1,783.

If the pair falls below the first support level, we can expect a continued downtrend towards 1,775.

Key levels

Support 1,775 1,783

Resistance 1,792 1,797

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

