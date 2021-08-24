Tue, Aug 24, 2021 @ 12:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Takes A Breather After Bearish Move

EURJPY Takes A Breather After Bearish Move

By XM.com

EURJPY is pointing upwards for the third straight day after the bounce off the 127.90 support level. The price is moving towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and if it surpasses this line, the market could shift from bearish to neutral. The RSI indicator is mirroring the positive view, while the stochastic is approaching the overbought zone.

More bullish actions could find immediate resistance at the 40-day simple moving average (SMA) around 129.82 ahead of the 130.55 barrier. Overcoming these obstacles, the door could open for the 131.00 psychological level and next for the 132.70 hurdle.

On the other hand, a pullback of the 200-day SMA could ease the upside pressure and take the price until the 127.90 and the 127.38 supports. If the bears take the upper hand again, this could push EURJPY towards 126.10.

To conclude, EURJPY has been in a descending movement since June 1 and only a significant close above the SMAs may change this current bearish outlook.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.