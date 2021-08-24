NAS 100 Break To New Highs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasdaq 100 surges as rising Delta cases may force the Fed to reconsider the tapering timeline.

Buyers have pushed into new highs after clearing the resistance at 15140. Bullish breakout candles suggest that sellers have rushed to cover while momentum traders bid up. This is a sign that sentiment remains upbeat and recent pullbacks were merely an accumulation phase for the bulls.

15500 would be the next target. 15130 near the former resistance would be the first support to let the RSI cool off the overbought zone.