Tue, Aug 24, 2021 @ 12:06 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Futures Rises Above Short-Term SMAs

WTI Futures Rises Above Short-Term SMAs

By XM.com

WTI crude oil futures have been in a strong positive movement over the last 4-hour sessions, following the turning point at the 61.75 support level. The price jumped above the short-term SMAs and is moving towards the Ichimoku cloud. The RSI is approaching the overbought territory, while the MACD is holding above its trigger and zero lines.

The price is heading towards the 67.50 barrier before potentially resting around the 69.45 resistance, which overlaps with the 200-period SMA. If the buying interest persists, the move towards the 71.18 barrier could switch the bearish bias to neutral.

On the flip side, a decline beneath the SMAs could open the way for a retest of the 61.75 support, before heading until the 58.70 level, taken from the trough on April 12.

In brief, oil prices have been in a declining mode over the last month and only a climb above the 200-period SMA may change this bias.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.