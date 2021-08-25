Wed, Aug 25, 2021 @ 06:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: SPX Shows Incomplete Bullish Sequence

Elliott Wave View: SPX Shows Incomplete Bullish Sequence

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short-term Elliott wave view in S&P 500 (SPX) suggests cycle from July 20, 2021 low remains incomplete favoring more upside. Rally from there is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from July 20 low, wave 1 ended at 4480.26 and wave 2 pullback ended at 4367.73. Internal subdivision of wave 2 unfolded as a zigzag structure. Down from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 4417.83, wave ((b)) ended at 4454.32, and wave ((c)) ended at 4367.73. Index has resumed higher and broken above wave 1, confirming wave 3 is in progress. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 4418.61 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 4382.99.

Expect wave ((iii)) to end soon, then the Index should pullback in wave ((iv)) before another leg higher to end wave ((v)) of 3. Then it should pullback again in wave 4 before 1 more push higher to end wave 5 and complete cycle from July 20 low. Near term, as far as pivot at 4368.26 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside. Potential target higher is 100% – 123.6% Fibonacci extension from July 20 low which comes at 4616 – 4675.

SPX 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.