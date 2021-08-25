USD/JPY Analysis: Continues To Ignore SMAs

Wed, Aug 25, 2021 @ 09:58 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The USD/JPY dipped to the 109.42 level on Tuesday. With it, the pair confirmed that there is a support zone in the 109.42/109.49 zone. Meanwhile, the recent August high levels have been marked to reveal a resistance zone at 110.15/110.23.

In addition, the currency exchange rate continues to ignore the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point at 109.72.

A potential surge would have to pass the 110.15/110.23 zone before reaching the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 110.32. On the other hand, a decline below the 110.15/110.23 zone could look for support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 109.21.

