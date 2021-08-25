Wed, Aug 25, 2021 @ 09:58 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Analysis: Retreats Below 1,800.00

Gold Analysis: Retreats Below 1,800.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

After encountering resistance at the 1,810.00 level, the price for gold began a decline. On Wednesday, the decline had reached the 1,792.40/1,795.60 support zone. Since reaching the zone, the commodity price has been trading sideways in it.

In the case of a recovery, the price for gold would most likely make another attempt at passing the 1,810.00 level before aiming at the previous July and August high levels near 1,830.00.

Meanwhile, a decline of the price below the mentioned support zone would look for support in the 200-hour simple moving average near 1,785.00 and round price levels.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.