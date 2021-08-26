Gold Price Faces Resistance, US GDP Next

Thu, Aug 26, 2021 @ 04:06 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a strong upward move from the $1,680 region.
  • It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1,788 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Crude oil price recovered above $65.00, but it is still well below $70.00.
  • The US GDP could grow 6.7% in Q2 2021 (preliminary), up from 6.5%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Earlier this month, gold price saw a sharp decline below $1,750 against the US Dollar. The price even declined below $1,700 before the bulls appeared near $1,680.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price traded as low as $1,678. Recently, there was a strong recovery wave above the $1,720 and $1,750 resistance levels.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1,788. The pair surpassed the $1,800 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

However, there was no upside continuation above $1,810. A high is formed near $1,808 and the price is now correcting gains. On the downside, there is a major support forming near $1,778 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,678 swing low to $1,808 high is also near $1,778. If there is a downside break below $1,778, the price could correct lower towards $1,750.

The next major support could be $1,743 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,678 swing low to $1,808 high. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near $1,808 and $1,810.

The main resistance sits near $1,830, above which the price could rise towards $1,850. Looking at EUR/USD, the pair could attempt a recovery wave above the 1.1800 zone. Besides, GBP/USD could test the main 1.3800 resistance zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 350K, versus 348K previous.
  • US Gross Domestic Product Q2 2021 (Preliminary) – Forecast 6.7% versus previous 6.5%.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

