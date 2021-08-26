Thu, Aug 26, 2021 @ 08:21 GMT
XAUUSD Is Possibly Bearish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The MACD indicator line is below 0, pointing down

The RSI is below 50.

What the possible outcomes are

The U.S. Treasury yields jumped higher and may continue their way up. The 10-year benchmark pointed at 1.35% yesterday. However, despite all that, XAUUSD may move the opposite way.

If the price passes the initial support level of 1,784.14, it could test the next lower at 1,776.10.

Alternatively, if the price reverses, then it could reach the first resistance level of 1,793.14.

A pass above the first level can move the price up higher towards 1,799.79.

Key levels

Support 1,784.14 1,776.10

Resistance 1,793.14 1,799.79

