On August 25, the US Dollar surged by 38 pips or 0.35% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair reversed from a support line at 109.71 during Wednesday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the 110.32 level.

However, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate could find resistance at 110.10 within this session.